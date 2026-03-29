Loan defaulters, now in Parliament

Before the 13th National Parliament election drew near, BNP-elected Member of Parliament Khandaker Abdul Muktadir had his name on the list of loan defaulters. He is now the minister of three ministries—commerce, industries, and textiles and jute.

Khandakar Abdul Muktadir contested from the Sylhet-1 constituency, comprising Sylhet City Corporation and Sylhet Sadar upazila. The last date for submitting nomination papers was 29 December. After verifying the loan information of all candidates, Bangladesh Bank’s Credit Information Bureau (CIB) sent two lists to the Election Commission on 30 December.

In one CIB list, 82 people were identified as loan defaulters. In another list, 31 names were included—all of whom had obtained stay orders from the High Court. Khandakar Abdul Muktadir’s name was on the second list. That means he contested the parliamentary election with a court stay order, won, entered Parliament, and even became a minister.

In this way, many whose names were on the list of loan defaulters contested in this parliamentary election. Initially, the court allowed 31 people to take part in the election until the final disposal of their cases. In the final judgment, BNP’s Manjurul Haque Munshi (Cumilla-4) lost his candidacy due to being a loan defaulter and could not contest. The remaining 30 could. Among them, nine have become Members of Parliament (MPs), who have already joined parliamentary sessions. Two BNP candidates from Chattogram have won in unofficial results. However, the Election Commission has not yet issued gazette notifications in their names, although they expect it soon.

Article 12 of the Representation of the People Order, 1972 states that loan defaulters cannot contest elections. However, it is seen that before elections, potential candidates repay some money and regularise their loans. And by obtaining court stay orders, many contest elections. If they fail to win, in many cases they no longer repay the loans. If they win, they reach a settlement with the banks. Their influence as Members of Parliament then becomes useful.

Overall, the situation has become such that the law is unable to prevent all loan defaulters from becoming candidates. There is no example of anyone losing their parliamentary seat after being elected due to loan default.

Amid controversy over loan defaulters and electoral eligibility, the name of former Home Minister Mohiuddin Khan Alamgir is particularly discussed. Despite being a defaulter, he contested the 2014 election with a court stay order and won. That stay order was temporary. His parliamentary membership was not cancelled because the case was resolved after the five-year term had ended.

According to Bangladesh Bank’s figures from last December, defaulted loans in the banking sector stood at Tk 5.57 trillion (5,57,216 crore,) which is 30.60 per cent of total loans.

After a hearing on allowing loan defaulters to contest this time, Election Commissioner Abul Fazl Md Sanaullah told journalists on 18 January, “We allowed the loan defaulters with a heavy heart, only because the law permitted them.”

Before the election, Badiul Alam Majumdar, editor of Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN), also raised questions. He said, are the courts enabling those who are not even eligible to contest to become winners?

On 16 March, he told Prothom Alo that one might try to spend all five years using a stay order, which should not be possible. And regularising loans before elections is not the main issue—the main issue is that by regularising loans with a small payment, they have changed the entire electoral equation.

