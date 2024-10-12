Jamaat chief backs crimes against humanity trial for Sheikh Hasina

The tribunal hanged five of Jamaat's top leaders, sparking protests that led to the deaths of around 500 people.

Rahman said it was important Hasina and her loyalists faced a fair trial, the kind denied to his executed comrades.

He said he was confident that the tribunal, if reformed, could meet the task.

"Whenever there is any crime against humanity in this country, then there is no problem with it being explored in the tribunal," he said.

"If there is any disparity of law, if there is any contradiction with the constitution or human rights, that can be amended."

At the same time, Rahman said Jamaat would challenge the tribunal's former wrongdoings by posthumously appealing the death penalty verdicts handed to his former colleagues.

"We will prove that we faced injustices in the court which hanged our leaders," he said.