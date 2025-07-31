People are coming to us with their problems: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has remarked that people are approaching the BNP to share various problems they face.

“People are coming to us in large numbers, sharing their difficulties. Previously, there were MPs, mayors — they could speak out. But now they can't. Everyone must understand this situation,” he said.

Saying that everyone has to be given chance to speak out, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “Every ordinary citizen has the right to justice. But that is not happening. In Bangladesh today, there is a noticeable trend where liberal democracy is being forced to retreat somewhat as it is being defeated by populists. That is the reality. Researchers can explain why this is happening.”

He made these remarks around 11:00am today, Thursday at a discussion held at the National Press Club in Dhaka. The event was organised by the National Press Club to mark the anniversary of the July–August mass uprising.