People are coming to us with their problems: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has remarked that people are approaching the BNP to share various problems they face.
“People are coming to us in large numbers, sharing their difficulties. Previously, there were MPs, mayors — they could speak out. But now they can't. Everyone must understand this situation,” he said.
Saying that everyone has to be given chance to speak out, Mirza Fakhrul Islam said, “Every ordinary citizen has the right to justice. But that is not happening. In Bangladesh today, there is a noticeable trend where liberal democracy is being forced to retreat somewhat as it is being defeated by populists. That is the reality. Researchers can explain why this is happening.”
He made these remarks around 11:00am today, Thursday at a discussion held at the National Press Club in Dhaka. The event was organised by the National Press Club to mark the anniversary of the July–August mass uprising.
The BNP Secretary General said, “We were liberated from British colonialism in 1947. Then our subjugation under Pakistan began. After that, we came under the rule of Bangladeshi masters. We are still in servitude. We want a free society. We want to build a free state. We want to foster love among people.”
The BNP organised an event yesterday in memory of five people killed in Ashulia during the July uprising. Fakhrul was present at the event. Referring to a woman who lost her husband in that incident, he said, “One mother came to that event with her 14-month-old child in her arms and said ‘My husband was murdered and burned here. I don’t know how I’ll survive with this child.’”
Fakhrul added, “When I heard that sister’s words, I asked myself — what is a state? Who is the state for? Have those responsible for governing the state even looked for these people over the past year?”
After the mass uprising in August 2024, Fakhrul had demanded from a BNP rally at Paltan that elections be held within three months. Referring back to that, he said, “At the time, I was heavily criticised. People asked why the BNP and Fakhrul were in such a rush to get into power. But now, those same people are saying that the issue isn’t about gaining power — it’s about returning power to its rightful owners.”
Fakhrul noted that twelve points of consensus have already been reached in the ongoing discussions of National Consensus Commission. He said efforts are ongoing to build consensus on the remaining issues as well.
He further remarked that while political parties may engage in mudslinging, there should be limits.
“There must be mutual understanding among political parties. Without that, this kind of mudslinging will only further taint politics in the future,” he added.
At the discussion, five editors who had faced persecution during the former Awami League government were honored for their contributions. Among those present were Amar Desh editor Mahmudur Rahman and Manabzamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury. The other three — Jaijaidin editor Shafiq Rehman, New Age editor Nurul Kabir, and Sangram editor Abul Asad — were absent.
The event was chaired by National Press Club president Hasan Hafiz, and moderated by its general secretary Ayub Bhuiyan.
Other speakers included Manabzamin editor Matiur Rahman Chowdhury, Amar Desh editor Mahmudur Rahman, martyr Jabir Ibrahim’s father Kabir Hossain from Uttara, and martyr Abdullah Bin Zahid’s mother Fatematuz Zohra.
The program began with a poetry recitation titled “July Bangladesh” by Jugantor editor Abdul Hai Shikdar.