Clash between Chhatra Dal and Shibir over graffiti in Chattogram

A clash broke out between activists of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal and Islami Chhatra Shibir at Government City College in Chattogram. After an initial confrontation this morning (Tuesday), the two sides again engaged in clashes in the afternoon. During the incidents, brickbats were thrown. In this situation, classes and scheduled college exams were suspended. However, degree second-year and master’s examinations under the National University were held.

According to college sources, there was a graffiti on a college building wall that read: “Campus free of student politics and Chhatra League.” On Monday night, a group of activists led by Abdullah Al Mamun, joint convener of the college unit of Chhatra Dal, went there and erased the word “student” from the graffiti. They replaced it by writing “Gupto” above. Gupto is roughly translated as clandestine or secret. Some student organisations including Chhatra Dal have been accusing Shibir of being involved in clandestine politics on different campuses. A dispute over the issue led to the first round of clashes between activists of both sides this morning.