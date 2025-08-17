Stay united against rise of extremism and fundamentalism in the country: Tarique Rahman

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday said everyone must remain united to ensure the upcoming national parliamentary election is free, fair and impartial.

“The sole claimants to the ownership of this country are all of its people. If we want to establish this truth, we must all unite for a free, fair and impartial election, for people’s voting rights, for the establishment of democracy and for freedom of speech,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a view exchange programme titled “The Role and Responsibility of Poets and Writers in the Transition to Democracy.”

The event was organised by the BNP Media Cell at the National Press Club’s Abdus Salam Hall.

President of the Jatiya Kabita Parishad Mohan Raihan presided over the event while its general secretary Rezauddin Stalin delivered the welcome speech.