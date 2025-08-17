Stay united against rise of extremism and fundamentalism in the country: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Sunday said everyone must remain united to ensure the upcoming national parliamentary election is free, fair and impartial.
“The sole claimants to the ownership of this country are all of its people. If we want to establish this truth, we must all unite for a free, fair and impartial election, for people’s voting rights, for the establishment of democracy and for freedom of speech,” he said while speaking as the chief guest at a view exchange programme titled “The Role and Responsibility of Poets and Writers in the Transition to Democracy.”
The event was organised by the BNP Media Cell at the National Press Club’s Abdus Salam Hall.
President of the Jatiya Kabita Parishad Mohan Raihan presided over the event while its general secretary Rezauddin Stalin delivered the welcome speech.
Tarique Rahman put emphasis on a stable environment in the country. “It is absolutely necessary to create an accountable situation in the country. If we can do this, we will be able to establish the rights you have been advocating for, and that is only possible by protecting people’s voting rights,” he said.
Mentioning that BNP has no difference in ideals with the people of Bangladesh, the BNP acting chairman said, “Today, many have spoken about belief and conviction in a unified manner. I believe our ideological position is also correct, one, and identical. We don’t have even the slightest difference with your firm stance on independence, sovereignty, and democracy.”
“Like you, we are committed to resisting and preventing the resurgence of the autocrat that the people of Bangladesh ousted,” he added.
Tarique Rahman urged everyone to stay united against the rise of extremism and fundamentalism in the country. He said, “Our ideological positions or political ideologies may not be the same, but this is not a problem. However, we are all united in our unwavering faith in the sovereignty of this country. At this point, our ideals are all common. Our hope and goal is to ensure that this country does not become a haven for extremism and fundamentalism.”
The acting chairman acknowledged the contributions of poets and writers to daily life, saying, “Poets and writers have always made us aware during all of the nation’s critical moments. Through their works, they have inspired and encouraged political leaders to be rebellious at various times and in various fields. We saw this manifest after the Liberation War, in the 90s, and most recently in the July mass uprising against the dictator.”
In this way, poets and writers have elevated their status so much throughout the ages that their identity often becomes synonymous with the identity of the nation and the country,” he added.
He concluded by calling for unity among all citizens, saying, “The time has come to repay the debt of the blood of all the martyrs who sacrificed for the country’s sovereignty. As grateful children of this country, let the echo of unity resonate in all of our voices.”
BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed, BNP Vice Chairman Nurul Islam Moni, Media Cell Convenor Professor Moudud Hossain Alamgir Pavel, Adviser to BNP’s Acting Chairman Dr. Mahadi Amin and Amader Somoy editor Abu Sayeed Khan, among others, spoke in the event.