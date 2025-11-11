They will have no existence if elections held: Mirza Fakhrul on Jamaat
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “For the past nine months, you (the government) have held talks with political parties in the name of reform and reached agreement on many issues. If you now try to impose anything beyond those agreed points on the people by force, all responsibility will rest with you.”
He made the remarks at a view exchange meeting organised by the BNP in Baragaon Union of Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila today, Tuesday.
Criticising Jamaat, the BNP secretary general said, “They are misinterpreting Islam. We believe that my deeds will lead me to paradise. Through my actions, I will reach paradise. If I love people, pray five times a day, fast, do not lie, and avoid usury, a path to paradise will be created. Can anyone reach paradise just by securing a Jamaat ticket? We must be cautious of those who engage in such hypocrisy.”
Mirza Fakhrul said that the public here are unfamiliar with the PR system and that “we will not accept this (the PR system). But Jamaat says the vote must be held under the PR system and that, otherwise, there will be no election. Brother, why are you so afraid of the ballot? Because they know that if there is a vote their existence will be over.”
On the NCP, Mirza Fakhrul, speaking in the regional dialect of Thakurgaon, said: “They will not win at the ballot box. For this reason they too harmonise with Jamaat, saying the PR system will be introduced and the Charter will be implemented.”
He added, “These are merely attempts to mislead — a plot to postpone the election and revert to the old arrangements. BNP will only stand by the reforms on which we have reached agreement. BNP will not accept anything else. The government must take responsibility for that.”
On physical education and music teachers in primary schools, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Physical education is very important to build children healthy and strong. At the same time, if children learn music, what is the harm? There is no harm; rather, they are learning something good.”
Warning that postponing the election would turn the country into a failed state, the BNP secretary general said, “Opportunities do not always come before the nation. This time, one opportunity has come. We must make the right decision and form a proper government.”
On the Awami League’s lockdown programme, Mirza Fakhrul said: “Sheikh Hasina has fled to Delhi in India and announced a hartal; I saw some vehicles were put on fire in Dhaka. Those who will now burn vehicles and destroy the nation’s property — shall we allow them to come to this country? If you have courage, come here. Do your politics in front of the people of this country. Do not sit in Delhi and bring about disaster for the nation.”
At the discussion meeting, speakers included Mirza Faisal Amin, president of Thakurgaon district BNP; Paygam Ali, general secretary; Abdul Hamid, president of Sadar upazila BNP; Mahabub Hossain, general secretary; and Ahmad Ali, president of Baragaon union BNP, along with district, upazila and union BNP and affiliated organisation leaders and activists.