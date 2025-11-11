They will have no existence if elections held: Mirza Fakhrul on Jamaat

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “For the past nine months, you (the government) have held talks with political parties in the name of reform and reached agreement on many issues. If you now try to impose anything beyond those agreed points on the people by force, all responsibility will rest with you.”

He made the remarks at a view exchange meeting organised by the BNP in Baragaon Union of Thakurgaon Sadar Upazila today, Tuesday.

Criticising Jamaat, the BNP secretary general said, “They are misinterpreting Islam. We believe that my deeds will lead me to paradise. Through my actions, I will reach paradise. If I love people, pray five times a day, fast, do not lie, and avoid usury, a path to paradise will be created. Can anyone reach paradise just by securing a Jamaat ticket? We must be cautious of those who engage in such hypocrisy.”