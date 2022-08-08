Seven parties launch ‘Ganatantra Mancha’

The parties comprising the alliance are: Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (JSD), Nagarik Oikya, Biplabi Workers Party, Ganasanghati Andolon, Gana Adhikar Parishad, Bhasani Anushari Parishad and Rashtra Sangskar Andolon.
JSD president ASM Abdur Rob made the announcement of the alliance.
The press briefing was said the alliance has been formed with specific objective of anti-government movement in view of the country’s present political situation. The alliance has a set of specific reform proposals on state, constitution, constitutional bodies and form of government.
Nagarik Oikya’s convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, Biplabi Workers Party’s general secretary Saiful Haque, Ganasanghati Andolon’s chief coordinator Zonayed Saki, Gana Adhikar Parishad’s convener Reza Kibria, Bhasani Anushari Parishad’s convener Rafiqul Islam and Rashtra Sangskar Andolon’s coordinator Hasnat Quayum, among others, were present at the press briefing.