Sarjis asks for Army’s ‘clear stance and activities’ in fight against fascism
National Citizen Party (NCP) chief organiser for the northern region Sarjis Alam has asked how many operations have been carried out in the last nine months to arrest the goons and killers of the Bangladesh Awami League.
He raised this question comparing the concern shown over the incident of “minor fire” at the Rangpur residence of Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader.
“We still hold the Bangladesh Army in high regard. However, we also want to see a clear stance and activities from them in the fight against fascism,” he stated.
Sarjis Alam made these remarks in a post on his verified Facebook account Sunday evening.
Regarding the attack and vandalism at GM Quader’s residence in the town, the army personnel spoke to the Rangpur town unit convenor of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement Imtiaz Ahmed and its district unit convener Imran Ahmed at Payra Square in Rangpur town around 12:30am on Sunday.
Upon receiving the news, Sarjis Alam went to the spot around 1:30 am. After speaking with army officials, he left the scene around 2:00 am, accompanied by the two leaders of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.
Later in the evening, he gave a status titled “Rangpur and Awami League’s B Team Jatiya Party Issue” on his Facebook page. Following is his post:
“1. Three days ago in Rangpur, Mostafa — the repeatedly illegally elected mayor backed by the Jatiya Party — organised a protest procession in the town, aiming to return to the mayoral post once again. He did so with the support of the Jatiya Party, the Awami League’s pet B Team, and cadres of the Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League.
2. The Jatiya Party enjoyed all the privileges of an opposition party pretending to be an opposition force by negotiating with the Awami League and India. Even when the BNP and Jamaat kept their distance from the farcical and illegal elections and endured countless incidents of injustice, oppression, and persecution, the Jatiya Party masqueraded as the opposition to legitimise the Awami League as the ruling party. They took advantage of every benefit available!
3. Two days ago, Jatiya Party chairman GM Quader went to Rangpur and began planning to take to the field once again, in alliance with local Jatiya Party members and Awami League goons!
4. When the anti-fascist alliance in Rangpur carried out a peaceful protest procession against GM Quader and the Jatiya Party, it was Jatiya Party goons who launched the first attack on the demonstrators.
Following this, a motorbike was seen being set on fire at GM Quader’s residence. The army deployed in Rangpur, taking this act of arson or vandalism with utmost seriousness, launched the largest operation in nine months to identify those involved!
The president and general secretary of the city BNP, along with the conveners of the district and city units of Anti-Discrimination Student Movement were quizzed.
There could be an interrogation, it is not an issue. However, the authorities began showing an exaggerated response to this latest incident without investigating the preceding events or those truly responsible.
How many operations have been launched to detain Awami League’s goons and killers in the last nine months by those who showed such concern over an old bike and a small fire at GM Quader’s house? How many arrests have they made?
How many operations have been conducted to arrest the illegally elected mayor Mostafa, who looted Rangpur along with his family and cronies, turned the City Corporation into a hub of corruption, and plundered millions of taka? How many raids were carried out to recover the rightful public assets usurped by Awami League occupiers in different parts of Rangpur in the last nine months?
How many operations have been conducted to apprehend the Jatiya Party goons, who first attacked the anti-fascist alliance’s protest under Mostafa’s leadership? What action has been taken against GM Quader, who stirred unrest in the area by meeting with local thugs?
We still hold the Bangladesh Army in high esteem. However, we expect them to take a clear and active stance in the struggle against fascism. If the goons of the banned Awami League and its affiliated organisations try to return in the form of their B Team, the Jatiya Party, then that attempt must be brought to failure,” Sarjis concluded his Facebook post.