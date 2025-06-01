Sarjis asks for Army’s ‘clear stance and activities’ in fight against fascism

National Citizen Party (NCP) chief organiser for the northern region Sarjis Alam has asked how many operations have been carried out in the last nine months to arrest the goons and killers of the Bangladesh Awami League.

He raised this question comparing the concern shown over the incident of “minor fire” at the Rangpur residence of Jatiya Party (JaPa) chairman GM Quader.

“We still hold the Bangladesh Army in high regard. However, we also want to see a clear stance and activities from them in the fight against fascism,” he stated.

Sarjis Alam made these remarks in a post on his verified Facebook account Sunday evening.