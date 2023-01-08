Bail upheld for Mirza Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas, no bar to release

The Appellate Division has lifted the order issued by Chamber Court restricting to file bail plea of BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and the party’s standing committee member Mirza Abbas.

The two opposition leaders were arrested in a case over a clash between police and BNP men on 7 December at the capital’s Naya Paltan area.

Therefore, the High Court's order granting bail to the two BNP leaders has been upheld. It means there is no obstacle to the release of the two leaders who has been languishing jails for about a month.