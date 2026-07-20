EC seeks legal provision to deploy armed forces in local govt elections

The Election Commission (EC) wants to introduce a legal provision allowing the deployment of the armed forces in all local government elections, similar to parliamentary elections.

The constitutional body also plans to propose amendments barring dual citizens and teachers of MPO-enlisted educational institutions from contesting local government polls.

However, it is not currently considering declaring leaders of banned political parties ineligible to contest elections.

According to EC sources, the Commission's Law and Rules Reform Committee has prepared proposals to amend the laws governing four local government institutions—union parishads, municipalities, upazila parishads and city corporations excluding district councils.

Although Bangladesh has not traditionally deployed the armed forces during local government elections, the existing Union Parishad Act and Municipality Act of 2009 include the Defence Services Division within the definition of "law enforcement agencies".