Rashed Khan demands resignation of Home Adviser
Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan has demanded the resignation of the interim government’s Home Affairs Adviser Lieutenant General (retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury.
“You have no right to remain in this post. We demand your resignation. If you have any sense of shame, you should apologise and step down,” Rashed Khan said on Saturday afternoon.
He talked to the media after visiting Gono Odhikar Parishad President and former DUCSU (Dhaka University Central Students’ Union) Vice-President Nurul Haque at Dhaka Medical College Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.
He further said, “Whether you take responsibility or not, we believe you have failed to control the law-and-order situation in Bangladesh. After yesterday’s incident, there is no way you can continue in this position.”
Referring to a viral video on social media, Rashed Khan said the man in the red shirt had no connection with the attack on Nurul Haque. “It was some rogue elements within the army who assaulted Nurul Haque. The man in the red shirt attacked Samrat, a central leader of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad,” he alleged.
He also accused both the army and the police of involvement in the assault. “The army is involved in the attack on us, and the police played their part too. On whose orders did the army take to the streets and leave us bloodied? The Army Chief must investigate and take action against those responsible.”
Clashes broke out between activists of the Jatiya Party (JaPa) and Gono Odhikar Parishad in the capital’s Kakrail area on Friday evening.
The violence erupted when a procession by Gono Odhikar Parishad was passing in front of the JaPa’s office. Law enforcement later used batons, injuring Nurul Haque and several others.
According to the Gono Odhikar Parishad, JaPa men first attacked their procession, while JaPa claimed it was the Gono Odhikar Parishad activists who attacked them.
Later that night, at around 9:30 pm, Gono Odhikar Parishad leaders were preparing for a press conference in front of their office to protest the attack when police and army personnel assaulted them, Rashed Khan told Prothom Alo around 10:30 pm.
He alleged that more than 100 of their leaders and activists were injured, including President Nurul Haque. Six were admitted to Dhaka Medical College Hospital, including Nurul Haque, who was critically injured.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), in a statement on Friday, said law enforcement had been forced to use force to maintain public safety. ISPR added that five army personnel were also injured in the incident.
Brigadier General Md Asaduzzaman, Director of Dhaka Medical College Hospital, said a high-level medical board has been formed for Nurul Haque’s treatment.
“He has head injuries, and his nasal bone has been fractured, which caused heavy bleeding. The bleeding has now stopped, and he has regained consciousness. However, it will take at least 48 hours to determine whether he is out of danger,” he added.