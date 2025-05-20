NCP to hold demonstrations in front of EC
The National Citizen Party (NCP) is losing confidence in the election commission (EC) for various reasons. The party is going to hold demonstrations in front of the EC building demanding reform of the EC as per the recommendations made by the EC reform commission. The demonstrations will start from 11:00 am Wednesday.
NCP member secretary Akhter Hossain came up with the announcement at a press conference held at the temporary party office in the capital’s Banglamotor area. He read out a written statement on behalf of the party.
He read, “A complex political situation has arisen due to the illegal election of the Dhaka South City Corporation in 2020. We believe that the biased role of the election commission (EC) is responsible for the situation.”
The NCP has stated, “Despite being a defendant in the case of ‘Ishraque Hossain versus Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh’, the election commission unprecedentedly chose not to contest the case, resulting in a one-sided verdict.
Even after the judgement, the commission did not attempt to settle the matter in the High Court, which appears to have given undue advantage to the plaintiff.”
Even before, the EC made such statements instead of being neutral which are quite similar to the stance of a specific political party, the NCP leader alleged.
He said that the current election commission was formed under the 'Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners Appointment Act 2022', enacted by the illegal and fascist Awami League government, which was rejected at the time by all anti-fascist political parties and groups.
Akhtar Hossain stated that in the absence of elected representatives, citizen services are being severely disrupted and obstacles have emerged in implementing social protection initiatives.
Referring to the case of ‘Ishraque Hossain versus Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh’ as a precedent, he said that candidates from illegal elections across the country are now turning to the courts, creating a complex and critical situation. The only solution to this crisis and to alleviate public suffering is to hold local government elections.
However, it appears that the current biased election commission, formed under a fascist law, is not capable of conducting such elections.