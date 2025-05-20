NCP to hold demonstrations in front of EC

The National Citizen Party (NCP) is losing confidence in the election commission (EC) for various reasons. The party is going to hold demonstrations in front of the EC building demanding reform of the EC as per the recommendations made by the EC reform commission. The demonstrations will start from 11:00 am Wednesday.

NCP member secretary Akhter Hossain came up with the announcement at a press conference held at the temporary party office in the capital’s Banglamotor area. He read out a written statement on behalf of the party.

He read, “A complex political situation has arisen due to the illegal election of the Dhaka South City Corporation in 2020. We believe that the biased role of the election commission (EC) is responsible for the situation.”

The NCP has stated, “Despite being a defendant in the case of ‘Ishraque Hossain versus Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh’, the election commission unprecedentedly chose not to contest the case, resulting in a one-sided verdict.

Even after the judgement, the commission did not attempt to settle the matter in the High Court, which appears to have given undue advantage to the plaintiff.”