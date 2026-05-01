Opposition hasn’t gone to Parliament for gossiping or history lessons: Jamaat Ameer
Emphasising that Parliament will be the central focus of parliamentary politics, Opposition Leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, “We did not go there to engage in idle talk. We did not go there to become masters or students of history. We went there to speak for the suffering people of this country.”
He made these remarks at a workers’ rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Gulistan, Dhaka on Friday afternoon. The rally was organised by the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Federation on the occasion of May Day.
Speaking about Labour Day, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said that 140 years have passed since the tragic incident in Chicago. Every year, Labour Day is observed worldwide. The United Nations has recognised it as an international day. In various countries, leaders from the ruling parties, opposition parties, and other political groups participate in labour rallies and give assurances to address workers’ suffering and hardships. If even one-tenth of the promises made over these 140 years had been fulfilled, workers would not have any remaining demands.
He further said that while for 364 days everyone forgets the demands of workers, on 1 May they suddenly become compassionate and active in the field.
The Jamaat Ameer remarked that no society can be sustainable by ignoring the needs and dignity of workers.
He added that the opposition will continue its struggle both inside and outside Parliament regarding workers’ rights. The struggle will continue until justice and dignity for workers are fully established.
Criticism of left-leaning groups
Criticising left-leaning organisations, the Jamaat Ameer said that in different parts of the world, those who identify themselves as leftists are often more active in struggles for workers’ rights. This has been a continuous trend in Bangladesh, and even earlier in Pakistan. Whenever an issue arises, leaders of left-wing parties step forward. Subsequently, movements gather momentum, the ground becomes heated, some people lose their lives, some are injured, and some lose their jobs. However, he claimed that the leaders eventually receive their “share” behind closed doors and become satisfied.
According to him, the leaders then “blackmail” the movements. In this way, he added, while leaders’ fortunes change over time, there has been no real improvement in the lives of ordinary workers.
The Jamaat Ameer further said that they (left-wing leaders) also raise slogans of class struggle and call for the elimination of class enemies.
He questioned who these enemies are, stating that the so-called enemy is the employer class. “But if there are no employers, where will workers find employment?” he asked.
He concluded by saying that his party does not believe in a politics of elimination. Rather, they believe in a politics of mutual respect, dignity, and compassion.
Call to stand by expatriate workers
Describing expatriate Bangladeshis as “remittance warriors,” Shafiqur Rahman said that they earn money abroad through great hardship and send those home instead of building palaces overseas. However, he added that these remittance earners are not given proper respect.
He said that despite the presence of missions, high commissions, embassies, and senior officials abroad, expatriates continue to suffer various difficulties. When they go to renew their passports, they often become victims of harassment due to brokers and middlemen. If someone loses their job for justified or unjustified reasons, there is often no one to stand by them.
The Jamaat Ameer alleged that the issues and demands of expatriates are not being properly addressed.
He said that in countries where embassies are unable to work effectively on expatriates’ problems, there is no need to maintain such embassies. According to him, the role of an embassy is not to support and maintain a group of officials and employees, but to protect the interests of the country’s people.
He urged the government to stand by expatriate workers and ensure their dignity and rights.
“Man-made labour policies cannot deliver workers’ emancipation”
Speaking as a special guest at the rally, Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar said that man-made labour policies cannot bring liberation to oppressed workers.
He added that if the labour principles presented by the Prophet (PBUH) around 1,500 years ago were implemented, workers would receive all their rights, including fair wages and appropriate working hours.
Referring to discussions on setting minimum wages at Tk 10,000, Tk 20,000, or Tk 25,000, he said, “The Prophet (PBUH) said that, based on contemporary market conditions, workers should be paid in such a way that they can eat and dress as their employers do, sufficient to meet their needs. No labour policy—whether socialism, capitalism, secularism, or nationalism—has articulated such an advanced principle for workers. If wages were determined in line with present market prices, workers would not be in distress.”
Jamaat Assistant Secretary General Rafiqul Islam Khan said that no one would be allowed to make a mockery of voting in the days ahead.
He alleged that the current government is attempting to run the country in an “Awami style.” He questioned that if the government seeks to run the country and Parliament through force, then why thousands of people sacrificed their lives and were injured to free the country from fascism.
Demanding the immediate implementation of the verdict of the referendum, Rafiqul Islam said that no form of fascism would be allowed to be established on the soil of Bangladesh again.
Among others who spoke at the rally were Jamaat Nayeb-e-Ameer ANM Shamsul Islam, Dhaka City South Ameer Nurul Islam Bulbul, Dhaka City North Ameer Selim Uddin, and Bangladesh Islami Chhatra Shibir Secretary Sibgatullah.
The rally was chaired by Atikur Rahman, President of the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Federation.