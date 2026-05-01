Opposition hasn’t gone to Parliament for gossiping or history lessons: Jamaat Ameer

Emphasising that Parliament will be the central focus of parliamentary politics, Opposition Leader and Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, “We did not go there to engage in idle talk. We did not go there to become masters or students of history. We went there to speak for the suffering people of this country.”

He made these remarks at a workers’ rally at the south gate of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque in Gulistan, Dhaka on Friday afternoon. The rally was organised by the Bangladesh Labour Welfare Federation on the occasion of May Day.

Speaking about Labour Day, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said that 140 years have passed since the tragic incident in Chicago. Every year, Labour Day is observed worldwide. The United Nations has recognised it as an international day. In various countries, leaders from the ruling parties, opposition parties, and other political groups participate in labour rallies and give assurances to address workers’ suffering and hardships. If even one-tenth of the promises made over these 140 years had been fulfilled, workers would not have any remaining demands.