BNP serves show cause notice to Fazlur Rahman

BNP chairperson’s advisory council member Fazlur Rahman has been served a show cause notice on the allegation of giving ‘absurd and unruly’ statements. The party has given him 24 hours to explain as to why the party should not take organisational action against him.

Fazlur Rahman has long been a subject of discussion on social media due to various statements he makes.

It has been learnt that the show-cause notice stated: "You have been consistently making distasteful and misleading statements about the historic July-August mass uprising and your remarks about the martyrs who sacrificed their lives are completely contrary to the party's ideals and the spirit of the mass uprising. Your statements against this glorious mass uprising and the movement to restore democracy have caused a strong backlash among the public. Many believe that your comments are a premeditated conspiracy to harm the party's reputation. You are even making statements that hurt people's religious feelings.”