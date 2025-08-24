BNP serves show cause notice to Fazlur Rahman
BNP chairperson’s advisory council member Fazlur Rahman has been served a show cause notice on the allegation of giving ‘absurd and unruly’ statements. The party has given him 24 hours to explain as to why the party should not take organisational action against him.
Fazlur Rahman has long been a subject of discussion on social media due to various statements he makes.
It has been learnt that the show-cause notice stated: "You have been consistently making distasteful and misleading statements about the historic July-August mass uprising and your remarks about the martyrs who sacrificed their lives are completely contrary to the party's ideals and the spirit of the mass uprising. Your statements against this glorious mass uprising and the movement to restore democracy have caused a strong backlash among the public. Many believe that your comments are a premeditated conspiracy to harm the party's reputation. You are even making statements that hurt people's religious feelings.”
It also stated, “More than 1,500 students and people were martyred, including over 450 BNP leaders and activists, and more than 30,000 were seriously injured in the July-August mass uprising . You are constantly insulting and dishonouring this heroic role of the students and people in the mass uprising to restore democracy.”
The show cause notice further states, “You are directed to provide a written explanation within the next 24 hours at the party's Naya Paltan central office, detailing why organisational action should not be taken against you for such bizarre and undisciplined statements.”
Speaking regarding this to Prothom Alo around 5:45 pm today, Fazlur Rahman said, “I have heard about the show cause notice. However, I haven’t received it yet. So I don’t want to comment on the issue right now.”