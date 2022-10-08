Politics

EC to sit with DCs, SPs ahead of zilla parishad polls

Prothom Alo English Desk
Election Commission Building
Election Commission Building File photo

The election commission on Saturday will hold a meeting with deputy commissioners and superintendents of police of all 64 districts ahead of the zilla parishad election and the next general election, reports news agency UNB.

Zilla parishad election will be held on 17 October this year while the national election is likely to be held in December 2023 or January 2024.

The meeting will be held on Saturday at the election commission auditorium, said an EC circular signed by its deputy secretary Atiar Rahman.

EC joint secretary SM Asaduzzaman said that chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal shall preside over the meeting while other commissioners will also attend the meeting.

The commission secretariat asked all DCs and SPs of the country to attend the meeting in their circular.

The commission has already unveiled its action plan for holding the 12th parliamentary polls.

