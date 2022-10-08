EC to sit with DCs, SPs ahead of zilla parishad polls

The meeting will be held on Saturday at the election commission auditorium, said an EC circular signed by its deputy secretary Atiar Rahman.
EC joint secretary SM Asaduzzaman said that chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal shall preside over the meeting while other commissioners will also attend the meeting.
The commission secretariat asked all DCs and SPs of the country to attend the meeting in their circular.
The commission has already unveiled its action plan for holding the 12th parliamentary polls.