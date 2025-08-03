24-point declaration
We couldn’t return home with prospect of another fascist order remains alive: Nahid Islam
National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam on Sunday affirmed his commitment to uprooting fascist rule from the country.
Nahid Islam, who was one of the key coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and announced the one-point during the movement to oust the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government last year, said this on the anniversary of the movement.
Speaking at a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar this evening, Nahid Islam stated that the goal was not only to remove one fascist regime, but to prevent another from taking its place.
He also explained the motivation behind forming the youth-led political party, the National Citizen Party (NCP), at the rally.
“Our one-point demand was to abolish fascism and establish a new political settlement. We could not return home in peace after toppling one fascist regime while keeping alive the prospect of another. Instead, we - your students, workers, people, and political forces - have launched the National Citizen Party to shoulder the responsibility of realising your deep aspiration to uproot fascism from state and society,” Nahid Islam stated.
From the rally, Nahid Islam announced a 24-point declaration titled “Manifesto for a New Bangladesh”.
The declaration outlines demands for constitutional reform and national development, and sets out the future roadmap for the NCP.
“One year after the mass uprising, here at the Central Shaheed Minar, we present before you the 24-point manifesto of our Second Republic,” he expressed.
Key demands in the 24-point declaration include: recognition for the July uprising and trial; a new constitution and the formation of a Second Republic; democracy and reforms of state institutions ; a fair judiciary and legal reforms; service-oriented administration and anti-corruption measures; decentralisation and strengthened local government; education policy for sustainable development; universal healthcare; respect for religion, communities, and ethnic identities; a welfare-oriented economy; a citizen-friendly police force; women's safety, rights, and empowerment; a revolution in research, innovation, and information technology; youth empowerment and employment; diversified trade and industrial policy; sustainable agriculture and food sovereignty; an independent media and a strong civil society; protection of the rights of workers and farmers; national resource management, urban planning, transport, and housing; climate resilience and river-sea protection; dignity and rights for expatriate Bangladeshis; a Bangladesh-first foreign policy and national defence strategy.
Speaking at the event, NCP’s Senior Joint Secretary General Tasnim Jara said, “Our politics is the politics of solving problems. We have travelled across the country and listened to people’s problems. We will engage in politics to solve problems.”
“We will engage in such politics where everyone, irrespective of their belief, can join the political process with ease; we will create a system where expatriates can vote. We’ll ensure all citizens have rights,” she added.
Tasnim Jara further said, “We’ll build a healthcare system where each person’s medical records are stored in a database to prevent unnecessary tests and misdiagnoses. We’ll strengthen primary care so that quality healthcare is available in every locality.”
Addressing the rally, NCP's northern region chief coordinator Sarjis Alam said, “Let us be clear, the 1972 Constitution was the product of a single party, passed from another country. We can no longer allow this Mujibist constitution to remain effective in Bangladesh. We have come here today to demand a new constitution ending the Mujibist one.”
“Many who stood at this Shaheed Minar a year ago are now martyrs. Their families are here with us. We are here to demand justice for their killing. We sought guarantee from the government for fundamental reforms. We demand the rehabilitation of the families of martyrs. We are here to ensure proper treatment for the injured fighters,” he continued.