We couldn’t return home with prospect of another fascist order remains alive: Nahid Islam

National Citizen Party (NCP) convener Nahid Islam on Sunday affirmed his commitment to uprooting fascist rule from the country.

Nahid Islam, who was one of the key coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and announced the one-point during the movement to oust the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government last year, said this on the anniversary of the movement.

Speaking at a rally at the Central Shaheed Minar this evening, Nahid Islam stated that the goal was not only to remove one fascist regime, but to prevent another from taking its place.