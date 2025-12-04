Khaleda Zia: Shamila, 6 physicians among 14 to accompany her to London
BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to London either after midnight tonight, Thursday, or early tomorrow, Friday, her personal physician Zahid Hossain said.
If everything goes as planned, Khaleda Zia will be flown to London on an air ambulance provided by the government of Qatar.
Speaking to journalists at Evercare Hospital before 3:00 pm today, Thursday, Khaleda Zia’s physician Zahid Hossain said this.
He said that the decision to take Khaleda Zia to London has been made on the advice of specialist physicians.
Meanwhile, a responsible source within the BNP said that 14 people will accompany Khaleda Zia.
The source said the following 14 individuals will travel with her: Khaleda Zia’s daughter-in-law Syeda Shamila Rahman; physician Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain; BNP Chairperson’s adviser Mohammad Enamul Haque Choudhury; physician Fakhruddin Mohammad Siddiqi; physician Md Shahabuddin Talukder; physician Nuruddin Ahmed; physician Md Jafar Iqbal; physician Mohammad Al Mamun; Special Security Force (SSF) officer Hasan Shahriar Iqbal; Special Security Force officer Syed Samin Mahfuz; acting chairman’s assistant Md Abdul Hai Mallik; assistant personal secretary Md Masudur Rahman; domestic aide Fatema Begum; and domestic aide Rupa Shikdar.
Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital in the capital for the past 12 days. Her physical condition is reported to be unchanged. People across the country are worried about her.
A source at Evercare Hospital said that Khaleda Zia’s treatment is being carried out under a medical board comprising local and foreign specialists led by Professor Shahabuddin Talukder.
A BNP source said that the complications arising from the infection in Khaleda Zia’s lungs have slightly improved. However, cardiac complications remain. Other problems are largely unchanged.
For advanced treatment, Khaleda Zia went to London in January. There, she first received treatment at a hospital, and later while staying at the residence of her son Tarique Rahman. She returned to the country on 6 May, nearly four months later.