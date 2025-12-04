Khaleda Zia: Shamila, 6 physicians among 14 to accompany her to London

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia will be taken to London either after midnight tonight, Thursday, or early tomorrow, Friday, her personal physician Zahid Hossain said.

If everything goes as planned, Khaleda Zia will be flown to London on an air ambulance provided by the government of Qatar.

Speaking to journalists at Evercare Hospital before 3:00 pm today, Thursday, Khaleda Zia’s physician Zahid Hossain said this.

He said that the decision to take Khaleda Zia to London has been made on the advice of specialist physicians.