RUCSU elections: Nomination form distribution suspended for ‘unavoidable reasons’
Following the political change of 5 August last year and a series of student movements, the university has moved to revive RUCSU elections after 35 years.
The distribution of nomination forms for the Rajshahi University Central Students’ Union (RUCSU), hall unions and the Senate student representative elections of 2025 has been suspended due to “unavoidable reasons”.
The distribution of nomination forms was scheduled to begin at 9:00 am today, Wednesday, the Election Commission said.
The decision was made public through a notice on the university’s official Facebook page after 11:30 pm on Tuesday.
In the notice, signed by RUCSU’s Chief Election Commissioner Professor Md Amjad Hossain, it was stated, “Due to unavoidable circumstances, the distribution of nomination forms for the RUCSU, hall unions and Senate student representative elections scheduled for 20 August will remain suspended. Further instructions will be issued through a notice.”
According to the election schedule, the fee for nomination forms has been set at Tk 500 for RUCSU and Senate elections, and Tk 400 for hall union elections.
As per the announced timetable, the final voter list will be published on 19 August; nomination forms will be distributed from 20–23 August, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm; forms may be submitted from 24–26 August, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm; scrutiny will take place on 27 and 28 August; the preliminary list of candidates will be published on 31 August; the deadline for withdrawal of nominations is 2 September, 5 pm; and, the final list of candidates will be published on 4 September.
RUCSU was founded in 1962, nearly a decade after the establishment of Rajshahi University. Since then, 14 elections have been held, the last one in 1989.
Following the political change of 5 August last year and a series of student movements, the university has moved to revive RUCSU elections after 35 years.
Voting is scheduled for 15 September.