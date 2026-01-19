Politics

US Ambassador calls on Tarique Rahman

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
US Ambassador Brent Christensen paid a courtesy call on BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman. Several other officials of the embassy were present at the time.

The meeting took place today, Monday, a shortly before 4 pm, at the office of the BNP Chairman in Gulshan, Dhaka. The BNP Media Cell informed the media about the meeting.

At the meeting, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, member of the BNP Chairman’s Foreign Affairs Advisory Committee Humayun Kabir, advisor Mahdi Amin, and the BNP Chairman’s Press Secretary Saleh Shibli were present alongside Tarique Rahman.

Earlier today, shortly before 11 am, Canadian Ambassador to Bangladesh Ajit Singh paid a courtesy call on Tarique Rahman.

