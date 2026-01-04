Tarique Rahman to become BNP chairman within a day or two: Fakhrul

Tarique Rahman will become the party’s chairman within the next day or two, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Sunday.

“At present, he is the acting chairman, but I believe that within a day or two we will be able to make him chairman. This is because our leader, chairperson Khaleda Zia, has already left us. That position must, of course, be filled,” he stated.

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made these remarks during an exchange of views with local journalists at Windsor Hotel and Resort on Airport Road in Sylhet city on Sunday evening.