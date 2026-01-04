Tarique Rahman to become BNP chairman within a day or two: Fakhrul
Tarique Rahman will become the party’s chairman within the next day or two, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said on Sunday.
“At present, he is the acting chairman, but I believe that within a day or two we will be able to make him chairman. This is because our leader, chairperson Khaleda Zia, has already left us. That position must, of course, be filled,” he stated.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir made these remarks during an exchange of views with local journalists at Windsor Hotel and Resort on Airport Road in Sylhet city on Sunday evening.
The discussion was organised by the Sylhet district and city units of the BNP.
“Just as our leader Khaleda Zia used to begin her election campaigns from Sylhet, we hope that this time it will be the same. Our expectation, indeed everyone’s expectation, is that he (Tarique Rahman) will begin his election campaign from Sylhet,” The BNP secretary general stated.
Responding to a question regarding the security of BNP candidates amid the current situation in the country, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, “Our candidates themselves are extremely cautious and vigilant, and they are making every possible effort to ensure their own security. I believe that such incidents will not occur.”
Asked whether the BNP would form an all-party government if it won a majority of seats in the election, the BNP secretary general replied, “Not an all-party government. We have a declaration that we will form a national government with those parties with whom we conducted the joint movement. But that will not be an all-party government.”
“Unfortunately, over the past year, since the interim government assumed office, a culture has emerged in this country—mob violence, mobocracy—which is completely destroying democracy. Everyone must come forward consciously and build resistance against this. That is only possible if we can return to a democratic system and hold a free and fair election,” Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir further said.
Regarding the issue of nominating two candidates in certain constituencies, the BNP secretary general said, “This exists in 10 to 12 seats. The reason is that in some places we had concerns—at most seven or eight—about whether bank clearance would be obtained. So we kept a few alternatives. This will not create any problem; these matters will be resolved.”
The discussion was moderated by Sylhet district BNP president Abdul Qaiyum Chowdhury. Among those present were chairperson’s adviser Khandaker Abdul Muktadir, Ariful Haque Chowdhury, MA Malik and Enamul Haque Chowdhury; central assistant organising secretary Miftah Siddiqi; district BNP general secretary Imran Ahmed Chowdhury; city unit BNP acting president Rezaul Hasan Qayes Lodi; and general secretary Imdad Hossain Chowdhury, among others.
Earlier in the afternoon, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir arrived at Sylhet Osmani International Airport by air, where he was received by party leaders and activists.
He later paid his respects at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (RA) and Hazrat Shah Paran (RA). After the exchange of views with journalists in the evening, the BNP secretary general departed for Dhaka by air.