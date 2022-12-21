Govt will have to leave power if BNP doesn't either wage movement

Bangladesh Sammilito Peshajibi Parishad (BSPP) organised this event demanding the release of the leaders and activists of BNP, including its secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, standing committee member Mirza Abbas and senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi.
The BNP leader said they didn't call the 10 December rally to oust the government. But the police dispersed the BNP leaders and activists on 7 December. This dispersal will not last long. The counter-attack will be carried out after being organised from such dispersal state.
Gayeshwar Chandra further said the face of the government to the foreigners has been unveiled. The militancy drama is no longer interesting. People have sanctioned this government as their backs have been pushed against the wall. It is not possible to overcome their sanction.
He said to the prime minister (Sheikh Hasina), "Deliver a statement to the people seeking pardon. Give an announcement to leave power in an interest of a free and fair election. Ask the president to dissolve the parliament. The people may forgive you (the government)."
The BNP leader alleged that the AL men laundered the money from the forex reserve.