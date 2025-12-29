Mahfuj Alam won't contest election

Mahfuj Alam, who resigned from his post as Information Adviser to the interim government, has said that he will not contest the 13th Jatiya Sangsad election.

Although a nomination paper was collected on his behalf yesterday, Sunday, for the Lakshmipur-1 (Ramganj) constituency, he did not submit it on the final day for submission, today, Monday.

Mahfuj Alam shared this information with Prothom Alo this afternoon. He became an adviser to the interim government as a representative of the young leaders who led last year’s mass uprising.