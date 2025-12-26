Bangladesh will become truly democratic state under Tarique Rahman's leadership: Mirza Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir today, Friday expressed hope that Bangladesh will transform into a truly democratic state under the leadership of the party's acting chairman Tarique Rahman.

He made the remark to journalists this afternoon before paying respects at the grave of BNP founder Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman at Zia Udyan in capital’s Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area.

Mirza Fakhrul said that the people have wholeheartedly welcomed Tarique Rahman through his 'royal return' and believe that he will bring about significant change.

Meanwhile, standing committee member Mirza Abbas said that Tarique Rahman's arrival will clear up the election-related complexities and all other uncertainties.

Tarique Rahman has paid his respects and offered prayers at the grave of the BNP founder Shaheed President Ziaur Rahman. Now he’s on his way to visit the National Martyrs' Memorial in Savar to pay homage to the valiant martyrs of the Great War of Liberation.