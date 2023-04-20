Koko’s two daughters in Dhaka to celebrate Eid with Khaleda Zia

Zafia Rahman and Zahia Rahman, two daughters of late Arafat Rahman Koko, have come to Dhaka from Britain to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their grandmother Khaleda Zia, reports UNB.
They arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 1:30pm and reached Khaleda's Gulshan residence, Firoza, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.
He said Koko's wife Sharmila Rahman Shinthi, who came home from London in November last year, received her two daughters at the airport.
On 25 March, 2020, the government temporarily freed Khaleda Zia from jail through an executive order suspending her sentence with conditions that she would stay at her Gulshan house and would not leave the country. Since then, she has been staying at her house.
She also received treatment several times at Evercare Hospital for her various ailments.
Koko, the younger son of BNP founder Ziaur Rahman and its chairperson Khaleda Zia, died of cardiac arrest in Malaysia on 24 January, 2015.
Following his death, his wife and two daughters went to London and they have been staying there since then. Khaleda's eldest son Tarique Rahman has also been residing in London with his family since he left Bangladesh in September 2008.