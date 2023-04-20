Koko’s two daughters in Dhaka to celebrate Eid with Khaleda Zia

Zafia Rahman and Zahia Rahman, two daughters of late Arafat Rahman Koko, have come to Dhaka from Britain to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their grandmother Khaleda Zia, reports UNB.

They arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 1:30pm and reached Khaleda's Gulshan residence, Firoza, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

He said Koko's wife Sharmila Rahman Shinthi, who came home from London in November last year, received her two daughters at the airport.