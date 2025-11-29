Tarique Rahman’s return: All preparations complete except bulletproof vehicles

Several dates about Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman’s return to the country have appeared in the media.

In reality, the party has not yet confirmed when he is actually coming back.

A senior BNP leader told Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity that Tarique Rahman may return in the first week of December. Upon arrival, he will register as a voter and join the election campaign.

Party sources say that ahead of the return of the party’s second-in-command after 17 years, preparations for his security, renovation of his residence, and setup of his office have all been completed. Only his arrival is pending.