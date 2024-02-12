Govt should support the rebels in Rakhine: AB Party
The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) has said that the government should extend support to the rebel groups in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.
The party leaders also criticised the government for failure to take any effective initiative for Rohingya repatriation. This failure culminated in a recent clash between the two conflicting forces of Myanmar along the country’s border with Bangladesh, they said.
The AB party leaders came up with these remarks during a regular press briefing at the party office in the capital on Monday.
The party leaders said the Article 25 of Bangladesh's constitution allows supporting any community or people across the world in their struggle for self-rule, freedom and independence. Rohingya community must be empowered to return to their land and community with dignity and rights
The party claimed the subservient foreign policy of the government made the country's border insecure and the lives of local residents miserable. Besides, returning around 350 members of Myanmar Border Guard Police (BGP) to Naypyidaw without any thorough interrogation in regard to genocide in the Rakhine over the last few decades would be an irrational move.
The AB Party leaders said bold foreign policy moves in the past helped us to retain our sovereignty which tried to push back the Rohingya people from Arakan into Bangladesh in the past, but "this illegitimate regime has been unable to address the crisis keeping our best national interest in place".