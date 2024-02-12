Govt should support the rebels in Rakhine: AB Party

The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) has said that the government should extend support to the rebel groups in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

The party leaders also criticised the government for failure to take any effective initiative for Rohingya repatriation. This failure culminated in a recent clash between the two conflicting forces of Myanmar along the country’s border with Bangladesh, they said.

The AB party leaders came up with these remarks during a regular press briefing at the party office in the capital on Monday.

The party leaders said the Article 25 of Bangladesh's constitution allows supporting any community or people across the world in their struggle for self-rule, freedom and independence. Rohingya community must be empowered to return to their land and community with dignity and rights