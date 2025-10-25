NCP sees progress as commission prepares order for July Charter implementation

National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhter Hossain has said that the National Consensus Commission is preparing an order for the implementation of the July National Charter.

He said the NCP is considering this as a progress.

The NCP leader further said the commission is yet to clarify the key points of the order. So NCP is not hopeful yet.

Akhtar Hossain made the remarks at a briefing after the party’s meeting with the National Consensus Commission at the Parliament LD Hall on Saturday afternoon. The meeting was held from 10:15 am to 1:00 pm.