NCP sees progress as commission prepares order for July Charter implementation
National Citizen Party (NCP) member secretary Akhter Hossain has said that the National Consensus Commission is preparing an order for the implementation of the July National Charter.
He said the NCP is considering this as a progress.
The NCP leader further said the commission is yet to clarify the key points of the order. So NCP is not hopeful yet.
Akhtar Hossain made the remarks at a briefing after the party’s meeting with the National Consensus Commission at the Parliament LD Hall on Saturday afternoon. The meeting was held from 10:15 am to 1:00 pm.
The meeting was attended by Ali Riaz, vice-chair of the National Consensus Commission; members Badiul Alam Majumdar and Iftekharuzzaman; and Monir Haider, special assistant to the chief adviser (National Consensus), among others.
Representing the NCP at the time were member secretary Akhtar Hossain, joint conveners Sarowar Tushar, Javed Rasin, Khaled Saifullah, and joint member secretary Zahirul Islam Musa.
At the briefing, NCP member secretary Akhtar Hossain said they expect the commission to share the draft it is preparing with them.
He remarked that doing so would enable them to move towards signing the July Charter with full confidence.
NCP demands that the draft prepared by the commission for the July Charter should in no way be biased in favour of any single party. He said they want to ensure that this draft becomes a resource for the entire nation.
Akhtar Hossain believes that the extent to which NCP has been able to agree with the July Charter will itself represent significant progress in the democratic journey.
He said that even though NCP did not participate in the signing ceremony, if the achievements made so far are to be fully implemented, the roadmap must be clearly presented to the nation.
Akhtar Hossain commented that although many political parties attended the July Charter signing ceremony, they have split into two camps.
He said one party is looking for an opportunity to annul the July Charter, while another is seeking to obstruct its implementation. In this situation, NCP believes that only the full implementation of the July Charter can provide a way out of this crisis.