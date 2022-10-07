No question of dialogue with Awami League: Fakhrul

“There is no question to hold dialogue with Awami League, it is out of question. They must leave. We have been saying that they must leave handing over the power to a caretaker government,” Fakhrul added.
Asked if they will respond positively if the government calls them to any dialogue on the election, Fakhrul replied, “There is no chance to hold any discussion with them until our demand is met.”
In reply to another question about possible timeline to a simultaneous movement BNP speaking of, Fakhrul said it will depend on the when their ongoing dialogue with the opposition parties end.
Fakhrul said BNP is a liberal democratic party and it always wants to take part in election but it cannot be part of a sham election.
He added that Awami League does not want the opposition to participate in the election so that it gets a walkover.
“We have said that the people of the country would not accept such an election,” Fakhrul added.
Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday held a press briefing upon her return from UN general assembly where she said they would not make someone win the election in return of their participation.
“This is the ways of military dictators. They are afraid of going to people. They are afraid of seeking vote to people. This is the reality,” the PM added.
Refuting the PM’s remark, Fakhrul said, “There is no question of being afraid of election. Rather they are afraid that they won’t be able to come to power again if a fair election is held.”
He further added that Awami League has kept people from voting by resorting to various tricks.
Referring to a book of professor Ali Riaz titled ‘Hybrid democracy’, he said the book authoritatiran governments in various countries use the election as one of their main weapons.