No question of dialogue with Awami League: Fakhrul

“There is no question to hold dialogue with Awami League, it is out of question. They must leave. We have been saying that they must leave handing over the power to a caretaker government,” Fakhrul added.

Asked if they will respond positively if the government calls them to any dialogue on the election, Fakhrul replied, “There is no chance to hold any discussion with them until our demand is met.”

In reply to another question about possible timeline to a simultaneous movement BNP speaking of, Fakhrul said it will depend on the when their ongoing dialogue with the opposition parties end.

Fakhrul said BNP is a liberal democratic party and it always wants to take part in election but it cannot be part of a sham election.