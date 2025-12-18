National Election
EC seeks police deployment at RO, ARO offices
The Election Commission (EC) has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs, asking it to ensure overall security and protection at the offices of returning officers and assistant returning officers across the country for the 13th National Parliamentary Election.
The commission has requested that instructions be issued to deploy an adequate number of police personnel at these offices.
According to EC sources, the Election Commission sent the letter on Thursday to the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
The letter states that the schedule for the 13th National Parliamentary Election was announced on 11 December.
In the meantime, notices have been issued appointing returning officers and assistant returning officers to ensure the election is conducted in a free, fair and orderly manner.
The offices of returning officers and assistant returning officers contain important election-related documents, electoral materials and equipment. In view of the law and order situation during the election period, it is essential to ensure the security of these sensitive documents and materials, as well as the safety of the officials and staff working at the offices.
The letter therefore calls for the deployment of a necessary number of police personnel to ensure security at the offices of returning officers and assistant returning officers.