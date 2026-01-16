Citizens’ condolence meeting in memory of Khaleda Zia begins
A citizens’ condolence meeting organised in memory of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia has begun.
The pre-scheduled programme commenced shortly after 2:30pm today, Friday.
Invited guests began arriving at the venue, the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban (national parliament building) on Manik Mia Avenue in the capital, from early afternoon.
BNP chairman Tarique Rahman attended the mourning meeting, accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman and their daughter Zaima Rahman.
Also present were members of Khaleda Zia’s family, including Shamila Rahman, the wife of her younger son, the late Arafat Rahman Koko.
Senior leaders of the BNP, including members of the party’s standing committee, joined the citizens’ condolence meeting organised in Khaleda Zia’s memory.
Diplomats from various countries stationed in Bangladesh also attended the event. Invitation cards had been issued in advance to guests, and entry to the venue was restricted to invitees only.
Extensive security measures have been put in place around the mourning meeting, with personnel from the Army, Police, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), Coast Guard, Ansar, and other law enforcement agencies deployed.
Members of various intelligence agencies are also assigned to security duties.
Security arrangements were further tightened as the number of attendees increased at the venue. Leaders and activists of the BNP’s affiliated and associate organisations are overseeing discipline and order during the programme.
BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia passed away on 30 December while undergoing treatment in hospital. She was laid to rest with state honours the following day at Zia Udyan at Agargaon, Dhaka.