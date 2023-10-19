Detention of BNP leaders and activists begins again

The law enforcement agencies have started making arrests of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists again as the party has been planning for further programmes to press home its demand of resignation of the government, alleged the party.
The police have arrested 249 leaders and activists, including central leader Ruhul Kuddus Takukder, of the BNP and its associate bodies in 24 hours from Tuesday evening.
Most of them came to Dhaka from different districts to join the party’s rally on Wednesday.
Governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL), however, declined the allegation.
But court sources and the police informed Prothom Alo that as many as 198 leaders and activists of the BNP were shown arrested from different areas in Dhaka and produced before the court of Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) in Dhaka.
The court sent them to jail after hearings. Besides, 11 of them were placed on police remand for two days each.
BNP said the police made the arrests of its leaders and activists from the streets and hotels in Dhaka as they came to the capital city to join the party’s programme at Naya Paltan. Besides, a number of them were arrested from raids at their house, the de facto opposition alleged.
* More to follow …