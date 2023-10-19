Detention of BNP leaders and activists begins again

The law enforcement agencies have started making arrests of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists again as the party has been planning for further programmes to press home its demand of resignation of the government, alleged the party.

The police have arrested 249 leaders and activists, including central leader Ruhul Kuddus Takukder, of the BNP and its associate bodies in 24 hours from Tuesday evening.

Most of them came to Dhaka from different districts to join the party’s rally on Wednesday.