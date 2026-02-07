Blaring campaign loudspeakers hurt ears, doubling noise pollution

At around 9:30 pm this Thursday, cultural activist Said Khan Sagar after coming back from outside was taking rest at his home in Arshinagar area of Keraniganj, on the outskirts of Dhaka.

However, his peace was shattered by the piercing noise of loudspeakers used in election campaigning. Distressed, he called the national emergency service hotline 999. Police arrived shortly afterwards and stopped the use of the loudspeaker.

Sagar told Prothom Alo that election-related noise pollution is disrupting normal daily life. Although the use of loudspeakers after 8:00 pm is prohibited, no one seems to be following the rule. “I was forced to seek help by calling 999. The police later came and shut it down,” said Sagar.

Noise pollution is a major source of public suffering in Dhaka and other major cities across the country.