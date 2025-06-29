Apprehensions over 'July Charter', progress of discussions discouraging: Ali Riaz

Co-chair of the national consensus commission Professor Ali Riaz has said that the progress of discussions with political parties has not been encouraging. He said, "We have imagined that we would all sign the July Charter together on the anniversary that Abu Sayeed was martyred. But how far that will be possible, depends on the political parties. We are somewhat apprehensive about reaching that point."

Ali Riaz was speaking at the start of the seventh day of the second phase of talks between the national consensus commission and the political parties at the Doel Hall of the Foreign Service Academy in the capital today, Sunday.

There was no new agenda fixed for today's discussions. Talks have commenced on previous issues on which no consensus has been reached. The agenda includes the appointment committee for constitutional and statutory bodies, a bicameral parliament, the election process of the Upper House, and the responsibilities and role of the Upper House.