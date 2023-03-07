Not seeing any possibility of dialogue with BNP: Quader

Emerging any crisis ahead of the national elections is not new in Bangladesh, he said, adding “I am an optimistic person. I think this crisis will be resolved too”.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said that the incumbent government has not fallen in such a crisis that it has to compromise with anyone by amending the country’s constitution.

“There will be no compromise (with any party) over the constitution. Polls will be held in Bangladesh like other democratic countries of the world,” he said.

The AL general secretary said no such thing has happened in Bangladesh that the country’s constitution needs to be changed. There is no scope to support any alternative proposal placed in favour of any party, he added.