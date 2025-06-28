CPB warns of tough movement if port leased, corridor granted to foreigners

The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) on Saturday warned of launching tougher programmes after 5 August if the government does not withdraw its decisions to lease out the Chattogram port and allow corridors, which they termed as "anti-sovereignty activities."

The warning came from the concluding rally of their two-day road march held in front of the Chattogram Port Building in the afternoon.

Speaking at the rally, Ruhin Hossain Prince general secretary of CPB, urged the interim government to immediately scrap the port lease plan.

"Don't waste a single second - declare that the port will not be leased. If you don't stop these anti-national, anti-sovereignty activities, we will announce tougher programmes after August 5, which marked as the day of mass uprising," he said.