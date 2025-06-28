CPB warns of tough movement if port leased, corridor granted to foreigners
The Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) on Saturday warned of launching tougher programmes after 5 August if the government does not withdraw its decisions to lease out the Chattogram port and allow corridors, which they termed as "anti-sovereignty activities."
The warning came from the concluding rally of their two-day road march held in front of the Chattogram Port Building in the afternoon.
Speaking at the rally, Ruhin Hossain Prince general secretary of CPB, urged the interim government to immediately scrap the port lease plan.
"Don't waste a single second - declare that the port will not be leased. If you don't stop these anti-national, anti-sovereignty activities, we will announce tougher programmes after August 5, which marked as the day of mass uprising," he said.
Referring to recent remarks by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus regarding the port lease, Prince said, "Dr Yunus came here and said if anyone doesn't understand the need for the lease, they should be made to understand. Fine, come and convince the people. Let the workers of the port explain their position. We will all talk to the people. Democracy means listening to what the people say."
"But what did Dr Yunus say the day before Eid? Those who don't listen, they will be dealt with!" he added.
The CPB and its allies held the programme demanding an end to initiatives such as including foreign companies in the management of Chattogram Port, establishing a humanitarian corridor for Myanmar's Rakhine state, and introducing Starlink internet service - which they claim is an attempt to drag Bangladesh into "imperialist war conspiracies."