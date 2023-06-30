BNP, Ganatantra Mancha to announce one-point demand mid-July

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Ganatantra Mancha have reached a consensus to declare a one-point demand in mid-July. The main issue of the one-point demand is the resignation of the incumbent government, but other demands including dissolution of parliament and formation of a polls-time government will also be added to the declaration of the one-point demand. Leaders of BNP and Ganatantra Mancha said they would start the simultaneous movement from the last week of July on the basis of the one-point demand.

BNP and Ganatantra Mancha had been trying to finalise a ‘joint declaration’ as the basis of the simultaneous movement, but it didn’t take off ground as there were differences on several issues between the two parties.

Leaders of BNP and Ganatantra Mancha said they reached a consensus to wage the simultaneous movement on the basis of the one-point demand for the sake of movement instated of being rigid on a joint declaration.

A meeting was held between the top leaders of BNP and Ganatantra Mancha on 26 June. At the meet, they discussed on the one-point declaration and programme type of movement.