From teaching to politics, Mirza Fakhrul set to become President

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir entered into politics during his student days at the University of Dhaka. He was also jailed for political reasons during the 1969 mass uprising. After independence, he began his professional career as a teacher. He later left teaching to enter politics. Over his long political career, he has served as president of the district BNP, senior joint secretary general, acting secretary general and secretary general of the party. During this time, he rose from municipal chairman to state minister and minister. Now, he is set to become the country’s 23rd president.

The BNP has nominated Mirza Fakhrul for the presidency. As the party has an absolute majority in Parliament, it is almost certain that he will become president. He has already resigned as the party’s secretary general and as a member of its National Standing Committee. If everything goes as planned, he will be elected on 20 August and move to Bangabhaban, the presidential residence.

Professor Manotosh Kumar Dey, a veteran educator from Thakurgaon and a friend of Mirza Fakhrul, expressed his delight at his friend’s nomination.

“My friend will hold the office of president. That is a matter of pride not only for me but also for the people of the country. However, it is painful to think that we, the people of Thakurgaon, will be deprived of his proximity. The development initiatives that have been created in the area under his leadership could lose momentum, and that would be a matter of concern for us,” Manotosh said.