Plan to end all local govt polls in 10-12 months

The government is moving ahead with plans to hold Union Parishad (UP) elections in the first half of October after announcing the election schedule in the second half of August.

Afterwards, it intends to hold elections for municipalities, Upazila Parishads, Zila Parishads and City Corporations in phases.

The Election Commission (EC) has also begun preparations, giving priority to the Union Parishad elections.

Citing Election Commission sources, Zahed Ur Rahman, adviser to the Prime Minister, told a press conference at the Secretariat on Tuesday that the EC had prepared an initial framework for the upcoming local government elections.

It has drafted separate roadmaps for the Union Parishad, Upazila Parishad, Municipality (Pouroshova) and City Corporation elections.

The EC may finalise and publish these roadmaps by the end of the current month.