How could election be held in this situation, asks Jamaat ameer
Two convicts, who were handed punishment by a mobile court, were snatched following an attack at Patgram police station in Lalmonirhat.
Mentioning the incident, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Shafiqur Rahman on Friday remarked, “What election in this situation? How could an election be organised? An environment must be created for an election to be held.”
The Jamaat ameer came up with the comment in response to a question from a newsperson at Syedpur airport today.
Stating that the reform initiatives are being discussed to create a conducive environment for an election, he said, “We hope a good election will be held if the fundamental reforms could be implemented. There is no scope of any ‘if’. Reforms must be implemented and a good election too.”
Responding to another question about “mob-violence”, the Jamaat ameer maintained, “Mob was there in Bangladesh always. This started back in ’72 and has been continuing as of now. But we don’t want this mob; we are totally against the mob. You will not find any Jamaat-e-Islami activists or supporters among the mob.”
Speaking about controlling the mob-violence, Shafiqur Rahman said, “The leaders have to control their people. Then the responsibility of the state comes. It would not be right to shift all responsibilities to the state alone.”
Assuring about helping control the mob, the Jamaat ameer insisted, “There will be one trial; this will not be handed over to anyone else. The responsibility of trial will remain in the hands of the court only, Insha Allah.”
After talking to newspersons, Shafiqur Rahman left Syedpur to join a party rally in Rangpur.