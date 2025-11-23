NCP-AB Party’s new alliance to be formed within days: Mojibur Rahman

The AB Party chairman has already begun campaigning to contest the Feni-2 constituency, and the meeting was part of that outreach effort.

Speaking on the formation of the alliance, Mojibur Rahman Monju said the matter would be presented to the public at a national press conference. The tentative date set for announcing the alliance is 25 November.

Responding to questions from journalists, the AB Party chairman said, “Even though there was an opportunity, we did not form an alliance with the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party). Many BNP leaders have struggled for years and endured persecution, and they have earned the right to seek their party’s nomination. It is also not true that the BNP has kept some seats vacant for us. Such assumptions put us in an awkward position. The BNP is an old party and is proceeding with the electoral process in its own way. As a new party, we are preparing in our way.”

Mojibur Rahman also said he does not foresee any uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election, although questions remain regarding the conduct of the law enforcement agencies.

He emphasised that the interim government must be more sincere in improving law and order before the polls.