NCP-AB Party’s new alliance to be formed within days: Mojibur Rahman
Amar Bangladesh (AB) Party chairman Mojibur Rahman Monju has said that a new political alliance will be formed within the next few days ahead of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election.
He further said that the alliance will comprise parties that played a frontline role during the July mass uprising. Along with the AB Party, the National Citizen Party (NCP) and several other parties are expected to join the coalition.
Mojibur Rahman Monju made the comment at a meeting to exchange views with journalists at a public auditorium in Feni town this afternoon, Sunday.
The AB Party chairman has already begun campaigning to contest the Feni-2 constituency, and the meeting was part of that outreach effort.
Speaking on the formation of the alliance, Mojibur Rahman Monju said the matter would be presented to the public at a national press conference. The tentative date set for announcing the alliance is 25 November.
Responding to questions from journalists, the AB Party chairman said, “Even though there was an opportunity, we did not form an alliance with the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party). Many BNP leaders have struggled for years and endured persecution, and they have earned the right to seek their party’s nomination. It is also not true that the BNP has kept some seats vacant for us. Such assumptions put us in an awkward position. The BNP is an old party and is proceeding with the electoral process in its own way. As a new party, we are preparing in our way.”
Mojibur Rahman also said he does not foresee any uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election, although questions remain regarding the conduct of the law enforcement agencies.
He emphasised that the interim government must be more sincere in improving law and order before the polls.
Outlining his commitments, the AB Party chairman further said that if elected MP from Feni-2, he would not hold arbitration sessions at his homestead, interfere in administrative work, or meddle in elections to market committees or school committees.
Instead, he would work to ensure the appointment of honest and competent officials in every government office, including the deputy commissioner’s office, strengthen accountability in public institutions, and make information on government allocations accessible to citizens, he added.
Mojibur Rahman also highlighted various contributions he has already made to Feni’s development, and said that in future he would work with policymakers to establish a medical college, a university and an army brigade in the district.
Speaking on political reforms, he said that one major achievement of the post-uprising period is that everyone can now engage in politics freely. People can criticise the head of government openly, something that was unimaginable until recently.
According to him, Bangladesh could see significant transformation within the next decade, if reforms such as limiting the prime minister to two terms and requiring the government to seek the opposition’s opinion when appointing heads of constitutional bodies are implemented.
Speaking on the legal proceedings involving Sheikh Hasina, Mojibur Rahman said she may return to Bangladesh and surrender in order to appeal her verdict. If necessary, she or her party may also apply through the judicial process for permission to participate in elections.
The meeting was presided over by Ahsanullah, convenor of the Feni district unit AB Party.
Among those present were Chattogram divisional assistant organisational secretary Shah Alam, Chattogram divisional organisational secretary Siddiqur Rahman, district joint convenor Motaher Hossain, joint member secretary Nazrul Islam, Mamun Ansari, organisational secretary Shahadat Saju, treasurer Shaheen Sultani, publicity and media secretary Habib Miyaji, women’s affairs secretary Jahanara Moni and assistant office secretary Nazrana Hafiz, among others.