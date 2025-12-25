Tarique Rahman's return: Large crowds, slogans at reception venue
A large number of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists gathered at the public reception venue from early morning to mark the return of the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman.
To welcome the acting chairman back home, crowds of BNP leaders and activists were seen from the morning on the July 36 Expressway in the 300 Feet area of Purbachal in the capital, today Thursday.
Since sunrise, they have been arriving at the public reception venue on foot, in small processions.
After a long 17 years, Tarique Rahman is returning to Bangladesh this afternoon. He will come directly from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to the public reception stage, where BNP leaders, activists, and supporters are waiting to welcome him.
From the Kuril road in the capital to the next section of the July 36 Expressway (300 Feet Road) public reception stage, colourful banners and festoons have been put up on both sides of the road to welcome Tarique Rahman to Bangladesh.
About a short distance from Kuril intersection, on the northern part of the road facing south, a stage measuring 48 feet in length and 36 feet in width has been constructed using bamboo and wood. Senior leaders of the party will have seats on the stage.
Meanwhile, a massive turnout of leaders and activists from across the country has been seen in front of the reception stage near Kuril. The supporters were chanting different slogans welcoming Tarique Rahman.
Security has been beefed up around the venue. Police, RAB, BGB, and members of various other forces are on duty there. Law enforcement tents have been set up on both sides of the stage. In addition to various intelligence agencies, members of the BNP chairperson’s security force (CSF) are also present.
Cumilla city BNP leader Shoaib Ahmed Sohel told Prothom Alo, “We have been waiting for our leader for so long. Finally, he is coming; our wait is over. Under Tarique Rahman’s leadership, democracy in Bangladesh and the liberation of the people will be ensured.”
BNP has announced that a large number of leaders and activists are expected to attend the public reception. To avoid public inconvenience, Tarique Rahman is returning to the country on a holiday.
Several electronic screens have been set up around the July 36 Expressway area, allowing leaders and activists to view the main stage and the event. In addition, over a hundred microphones have been installed on the road’s lampposts.