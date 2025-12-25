Tarique Rahman's return: Large crowds, slogans at reception venue

A large number of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders and activists gathered at the public reception venue from early morning to mark the return of the party’s acting chairman, Tarique Rahman.

To welcome the acting chairman back home, crowds of BNP leaders and activists were seen from the morning on the July 36 Expressway in the 300 Feet area of Purbachal in the capital, today Thursday.

Since sunrise, they have been arriving at the public reception venue on foot, in small processions.

After a long 17 years, Tarique Rahman is returning to Bangladesh this afternoon. He will come directly from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport to the public reception stage, where BNP leaders, activists, and supporters are waiting to welcome him.