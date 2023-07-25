Jamaat seeks permission to hold another rally in Dhaka

Bangladesh Jamaat-e Islami has sought permission from the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) to hold a rally in the capital on 1 August.
They submitted their application to the DMP commissioner on Tuesday afternoon, said Syed Mamun Mustafa, additional commissioner of DMP and also special assistant of the DMP chief.
He, however, told Prothom Alo that they are yet to take any decision over the party’s application.
With the permission of DMP, Jamaat had earlier held a rally in Dhaka on 10 June, to press home their demand for the release of their party chief Shafiqur Rahman as well as other imprisoned political leaders and Islamic scholars, in addition to reinstatement of caretaker government that would oversee the upcoming 12th parliamentary election.
Meanwhile, the BNP has sought permission from the DMP commissioner to hold a grand rally on 27 July, either in front of its headquarters in the Naya Paltan area, or in Suhrawardy Udyan. They submitted a formal application to the DMP commissioner on Monday.
Asked about the updates over the application, Faruk Hossain, deputy commissioner (media and public relations) of the DMP, came up with a similar remark and said the DMP commissioner is yet to take any decision over permitting the BNP rally.