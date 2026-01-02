Islami Andolan's Faizul Karim earns Tk 1.4m a year

Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, senior nayeb-e-ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, earns Tk 400,000 a year from attending mahfil (religious gatherings), as well as Tk 706,000 annually from his teaching profession. Among his movable assets, he owns a .22 bore rifle.

These details have been learned from the affidavit that he submitted to the election commission.