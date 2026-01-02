Affidavit analysis
Islami Andolan's Faizul Karim earns Tk 1.4m a year
Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim, senior nayeb-e-ameer of Islami Andolan Bangladesh, earns Tk 400,000 a year from attending mahfil (religious gatherings), as well as Tk 706,000 annually from his teaching profession. Among his movable assets, he owns a .22 bore rifle.
These details have been learned from the affidavit that he submitted to the election commission.
According to the affidavit, Mufti Syed Muhammad Faizul Karim earns a total of Tk 1,428,000 per year. He earns Tk 322,000 annually from apartment rent and Tk 706,000 from teaching. The current total value of movable and immovable assets in his name is worth Tk 34,833,347.
The affidavit states that among his movable assets, he has Tk 3,112,047 in cash, Tk 1,176 deposited in the bank. He also owns a .22 bore rifle valued at Tk 200,000. Altogether, the total value of his movable assets stands at Tk 3,313,223.
Syed Faizul Karim’s wife has Tk 720,000 in cash. She also possesses 187 bhori of gold received as gifts. Altogether, the current value of her movable assets is Tk 34,165,000.
Among the immovable assets mentioned in the affidavit, the amount of agricultural land is 2,436 decimals, with an acquisition value of Tk 10,132,560. He owns 40 decimals of non-agricultural land, with an acquisition value of Tk 374,148.
The affidavit also mentions a 661 square-foot commercial building acquired through inheritance and a 2,013 square-foot flat; however, their values were not mentioned.
The affidavit shows that the total acquisition value of Syed Faizul Karim’s immovable assets is Tk 10,506,708, while the current estimated value is Tk 31,520,124. His age is mentioned as 53 years and 9 months. His educational qualification is Kamil (Fiqh). At present, there are no cases against him.