Jamaat sees three ‘major obstacles’ to budget

Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami sees three “major obstacles” to implementing the budget announced by the BNP government for the 2026–27 fiscal. These are: the rising costs of gas, electricity, and fuel; persistently high inflation; and global and geopolitical economic uncertainty.

The party’s Secretary General, Mia Golam Parwar outlined these challenges at a press conference held on Friday afternoon at the party’s central office in Moghbazar, Dhaka.

The press conference was organised to present Jamaat's reaction to the proposed national budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year. The budget was presented in the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) yesterday, Thursday, by Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, who proposed a budget of Tk 938,000 crore.