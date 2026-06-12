Jamaat sees three ‘major obstacles’ to budget
Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami sees three “major obstacles” to implementing the budget announced by the BNP government for the 2026–27 fiscal. These are: the rising costs of gas, electricity, and fuel; persistently high inflation; and global and geopolitical economic uncertainty.
The party’s Secretary General, Mia Golam Parwar outlined these challenges at a press conference held on Friday afternoon at the party’s central office in Moghbazar, Dhaka.
The press conference was organised to present Jamaat's reaction to the proposed national budget for the 2026–27 fiscal year. The budget was presented in the Jatiya Sangsad (National Parliament) yesterday, Thursday, by Finance Minister Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, who proposed a budget of Tk 938,000 crore.
Speaking at the press conference, the Jamaat Secretary General Golam Parwar said that there are several major obstacles to implementing the budget.
According to him, the first major obstacle is the rising cost of the power and energy sector. Since the government took office, the prices of gas and fuel have been increased several times over the past three months. Electricity prices have also gone up.
Golam Parwar identified uncontrolled high inflation as the second major obstacle to budget implementation.
The Jamaat leader said that another major obstacle was global and geopolitical economic uncertainty.
Mia Golam Parwar commented that, because of these three major challenges, it will be very difficult for the government to implement the budget and achieve its revenue collection targets.
Also present at the press conference were Abdul Halim, Assistant Secretary General of Jamaat-e-Islami; Hamidur Rahman Azad, Assistant Secretary General; Rezaul Karim, Secretary of Dhaka North City Jamaat; and Ataur Rahman Sarkar, Publicity and Media Secretary of Dhaka North City Jamaat, among others.