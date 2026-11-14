Chhatra Dal: List of 13 leaders on PM’s table, when will the committee be formed

A list of 13 leaders has been submitted to BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman for the selection of the next top leadership of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal, according to multiple relevant sources.

Background checks regarding the political activities, family backgrounds and lifestyles of the potential leaders have also been conducted. There is speculation that five top leaders, including the organisation’s central president and general secretary, may be selected from this list.

This correspondent spoke to six leaders who are familiar with the process of forming the new Chhatra Dal committee and are involved in it. None could say for certain when the new committee would be announced. Their accounts had one thing in common--only the prime minister knows when the committee will be announced.