Tarique Rahman holds meeting with top businesspersons and industrial entrepreneurs
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has been holding a meeting with the country’s top business leaders and industrial entrepreneurs.
The meeting began at the BNP chairperson’s political office in the capital’s Gulshan at 7:00 pm on Sunday.
Those present at the meeting include Mahbubur Rahman, president of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh; Alihossain Akbar Ali, chairman of BSRM; former presidents of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mir Nasir Hossain and AK Azad; Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Group; former president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) Matin Chowdhury; Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), president of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI); Mostafa Kamal, chairman and managing director of Meghna Group of Industries; Matiur Rahman, chairman of Uttara Motors Corporation Limited; Kamran T Rahman, president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI); former BGMEA president Kutubuddin Ahmed; former BKMEA president Fazlul Haque; former MCCI president Nihad Kabir; BGMEA president Mahmud Hasan Khan; BTMA president Showkat Aziz; BKMEA president Mohammad Hatem; Jahangir Alam, president of the Steel Mill Owners’ Association; ICC Bangladesh executive committee member and Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman; and Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of PRAN Group.
Also present are Azizul Kaiser of Partex Group; former DCCI president Hossain Khaled; DCCI president Taskin Ahmed; BGAPMEA president Md Shahriar; BCMEA president Moynul Islam; Abdul Moktadir, president of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI); Abdul Hai Sarker, president of BAB; Amirul Haque, managing director of Sikder Group; Priti Chakraborty, senior vice-president of BCI; Fazle Shamim Ehsan, president of the Bangladesh Employers’ Federation; and Sharif Zahir, chairman of UCBL.
BNP standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud are also present at the meeting.