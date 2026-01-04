Politics

Tarique Rahman holds meeting with top businesspersons and industrial entrepreneurs

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman has been holding a meeting with the country’s top business leaders and industrial entrepreneurs at the BNP chairperson’s political office in the capital’s Gulshan on Sunday eveningCourtesy BNP

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has been holding a meeting with the country’s top business leaders and industrial entrepreneurs.

The meeting began at the BNP chairperson’s political office in the capital’s Gulshan at 7:00 pm on Sunday.

Those present at the meeting include Mahbubur Rahman, president of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) Bangladesh; Alihossain Akbar Ali, chairman of BSRM; former presidents of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) Mir Nasir Hossain and AK Azad; Tapan Chowdhury, managing director of Square Group; former president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) Matin Chowdhury; Anwar-ul-Alam Chowdhury (Parvez), president of the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI); Mostafa Kamal, chairman and managing director of Meghna Group of Industries; Matiur Rahman, chairman of Uttara Motors Corporation Limited; Kamran T Rahman, president of the Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI); former BGMEA president Kutubuddin Ahmed; former BKMEA president Fazlul Haque; former MCCI president Nihad Kabir; BGMEA president Mahmud Hasan Khan; BTMA president Showkat Aziz; BKMEA president Mohammad Hatem; Jahangir Alam, president of the Steel Mill Owners’ Association; ICC Bangladesh executive committee member and Transcom Group CEO Simeen Rahman; and Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of PRAN Group.

Also present are Azizul Kaiser of Partex Group; former DCCI president Hossain Khaled; DCCI president Taskin Ahmed; BGAPMEA president Md Shahriar; BCMEA president Moynul Islam; Abdul Moktadir, president of the Bangladesh Association of Pharmaceutical Industries (BAPI); Abdul Hai Sarker, president of BAB; Amirul Haque, managing director of Sikder Group; Priti Chakraborty, senior vice-president of BCI; Fazle Shamim Ehsan, president of the Bangladesh Employers’ Federation; and Sharif Zahir, chairman of UCBL.

BNP standing committee members Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud are also present at the meeting.

Follow the Google news channel to get Prothom Alo's latest news
Read more from Politics