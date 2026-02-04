Opinion poll: 48pc of Awami League voters plan to vote for BNP

More than 90 per cent of voters who took part in a survey said they intend to cast their ballots in the upcoming election, while 8 per cent said they remain undecided or do not plan to vote.

Among voters who previously supported the Awami League, 48.2 per cent said they would vote for the BNP in this election.

These findings emerged from an opinion poll titled 'Uncovering the Public Pulse: Findings from a Nationwide Survey', jointly conducted by the Communication and Research Foundation (CRF) and Bangladesh Election and Public Opinion Studies.

The survey results were presented at a press conference at the National Press Club in the capital on Wednesday.

The findings were shared by CRF strategic coordinator Zakaria Palash, who said the survey was conducted among voters in 180 parliamentary constituencies across all 64 districts of the country. A total of 11,038 voters participated in the poll, which was carried out in two phases between 20 November 2025 and 31 January 2026.