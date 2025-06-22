BNP files complaint against 24 including 3 CECs

The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has filed a complaint against 24 people, including three former chief election commissioners (CECs) on allegations of conducting farcical elections.

The three former CECs, who have been named in the complaint are: Kazi Rakibuddin Ahmad, who oversaw the 2014 election; AKM Nurul Huda, who was in charge during the 2018 election; and Kazi Habibul Awal, the CEC for the 2024 election.

A five-member delegation led by BNP executive committee member Md Salahuddin Ahmed submitted the complaint at the Sher-e-Bangla Nagar police station in the capital on Sunday.