BNP to take up programmes in context of ‘visa policy’

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) will take up its strategy and programmes in the new phase of its movement taking into account the new visa policy announced by the US as the party thinks it has created a new political context in the country.

BNP leadership said the ruling Awami League sticks to its plans to hold the next general election remaining in power. BNP’s main target ahead of rolling out its new phase of anti-government movement is to foil that plan of the ruling party.

BNP’s standing committee, the highest decision making body of the party, would discuss the next course of action. The standing committee is likely to hold its meeting today. Before the meeting, the members of the committee have been asked to ponder over the possible strategy and programmes of the new phase of movement. It has been learnt that they would present their own plans in today’s meeting.

BNP sources said the party would endeavour to engage youth more in this phase of the movement. It has planned to hold youth rallies in Dhaka and some other divisional cities. BNP’s student wing Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) and two affiliated organisations Jubo Dal and Swecchasebak Dal would organise the rallies. These three organisations have already held a joint meeting on the matter.