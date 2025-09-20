‘Those stirring debates over elections are enemies of democracy’

Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) president Mohammad Shah Alam has asserted that the rule of law in Bangladesh cannot be established without an elected government.

Speaking at the inauguration of CPB’s four-day 13th Congress at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Dhaka on Friday evening, he criticised those attempting to stir debate over the forthcoming elections, alter the national anthem, annul the 1972 constitution, or abolish the country’s four fundamental principles, describing them as “enemies of democracy.”

Shah Alam emphasised that the current interim government, alongside the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP), is monopolising power.

He stressed that without elections, this pattern will persist, whereas a successful election would consolidate power in one centre. “Our current slogan is, ‘An elected government is urgently needed.’ Without it, Bangladesh cannot ensure the rule of law, nor attract domestic or foreign investment,” he said.