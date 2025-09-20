CPB’s 13th Congress
‘Those stirring debates over elections are enemies of democracy’
Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) president Mohammad Shah Alam has asserted that the rule of law in Bangladesh cannot be established without an elected government.
Speaking at the inauguration of CPB’s four-day 13th Congress at the Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) in Dhaka on Friday evening, he criticised those attempting to stir debate over the forthcoming elections, alter the national anthem, annul the 1972 constitution, or abolish the country’s four fundamental principles, describing them as “enemies of democracy.”
Shah Alam emphasised that the current interim government, alongside the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, and the National Citizen Party (NCP), is monopolising power.
He stressed that without elections, this pattern will persist, whereas a successful election would consolidate power in one centre. “Our current slogan is, ‘An elected government is urgently needed.’ Without it, Bangladesh cannot ensure the rule of law, nor attract domestic or foreign investment,” he said.
Reflecting on the political dynamics since last year’s 5 August events, Shah Alam noted that while Sheikh Hasina’s government had previously been considered an enemy of democracy, the primary threats today are communal and imperialist forces.
The CPB president warned that reactionary and fundamentalist powers opposing elections risk destabilising political equilibrium and bolstering radical movements.
Shah Alam further criticised the divisions among leftist, communist, and progressive groups, which, he said, have enabled the rise of radical Islamic forces. He called for a united democratic alternative representing peasants, workers, and the broader working class.
Shah Alam remarked that the July mass uprising was a pivotal popular movement against a fascist, autocratic regime, but did not constitute a revolution or a second independence, as the class character of state power remained unchanged.
He urged party members to treat any questioning of the July Charter as a conspiracy requiring strategic countermeasures.
On international issues, Shah Alam highlighted global tensions, describing the world as on the brink of a third world war, citing American interventions in Iraq, Libya, and Syria.
He condemned what he described as the creation of neo-colonies by global imperialist powers, and stressed that foreign influence combined with internal forces is attempting to steer Bangladesh towards a failed state.
Mohammad Shah Alam stated that by participating in the July uprising, the Communist Party of Bangladesh (CPB) had committed “not the slightest mistake.”
He added, “They call us ‘Lalbadar’ for taking part in this movement. Now you see what has happened. Various such controversies are being raised in different ways today. We believe these are misguided. We rightly joined the struggle against autocracy.”
The CPB president criticised the insistence that no questions could be raised about the July Charter. He described such a stance as a conspiracy, warning party members and activists that strategies must be devised to counter it.
“We once lost a great opportunity,” Shah Alam said. “Another one is now knocking at our door. We must seize it.”
Referring to the issue of a humanitarian corridor between Bangladesh and Myanmar, Shah Alam cautioned, “Through this so-called corridor, they want to drag us into a war with Burma. In doing so, they intend to push our country towards the status of a failed state. Global imperialism, American imperialism, the forces of American imperialist power—their troops are holding joint exercises here today.”
‘Conspiracies of depoliticisation ongoing’
At the inauguration, CPB General Secretary Ruhin Hossain delivered a written address, stating that the interim government’s submissive policies have emboldened defeated fascist and reactionary forces to plot against the achievements of the people’s uprising.
He highlighted attempts to undermine the liberation struggle, communal assaults, lawlessness, mob violence, and attacks on women, all of which threaten the forthcoming national elections and brought the depoliticisation forces to the fore.
Ruhin Hossain also called on leftist, progressive, and democratic forces to unite in forming an alternative, collective political strength.
CPB’s 4-day Congress begins
The Congress, under the slogan “Establish a Exploitation-Free, Progressive Left Democratic Government for Social Change”, commenced at 3:00 pm on Friday with the national anthem and international communist music performances.
Shah Alam and Ruhin Hossain hoisted the national and party flags, presiding over the inaugural session with CPB senior leaders, including former President Mujahidul Islam Selim, in attendance.
Following the inauguration, the Council session began at the IEB auditorium. The Congress, which will run until 22 September, involves 525 delegates elected through district-level conferences and 26 observers.
Senior leaders, who are 70 years old or have been involved with CPB for more than 30 years were felicitated with a bouquet, message and crest each.
The party said that the ongoing Congress aims to finalise strategic plans, determine future struggle-oriented activities, and formulate programmes based on discussions on the policies and proposals sent to all units of thana, upazila, and district levels over the past three months.
Throughout the Congress, delegates expressed unity through slogans such as: “Fight, we demand the struggle / Struggle to survive”, “Unity, unity, we want unity / We want the unity of leftists”, “The strong struggle lies ahead / We want the unity of communists”, “No division, unity-unity-unity”, “Workers of the world, unite” and so on.
Various political parties also participate
The event also saw participation from leaders of various political parties, including Subrata Chowdhury (acting president of Gano Forum); Shubhransu Chakraborty (coordinator of the Samyabadi Andolon); Masud Rana (chief coordinator of BASAD Marxist); Abdul Ali (executive secretary, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Party); Mohiuddin Chowdhury (coordinator, Bangladesher Samajtantrik Party – Bhasani); Nazmul Haque Pradhan (general secretary, Bangladesh JASAD), and Karim Sikder (organisational secretary); Saiful Haque (general secretary, Biplobi Workers Party); Mosharefa Mishu (general secretary, Ganatantrik Biplobi Party), and Ismail Hossain (general secretary, National Awami Party), among others.
Greetings of Communist parties from around the world
Various international Communist and leftist parties sent greetings wishing success to the 13th Congress of CPB.
Those include: the Palestinian Communist Party, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India (Marxist), Communist Party of Japan, Communist Party of Australia, Kurdistan Communist Party, South African Communist Party, New Communist Party of the Netherlands, Communist Party of Pakistan, China Communist Party, Communist Party of Sri Lanka, Communist Party of Britain, Communist Party of Greece, Communist Party of Brazil, and the Communist Party of Nepal.